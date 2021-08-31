

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK - Canada's Denis Shapovalov cruised into the second round of men's singles competition at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win over Argentina's Federico Delbonis on Tuesday.

The seventh seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., fired 14 aces and won 90 per cent of first serve points.

Shapovalov did not face break point and broke Delbonis five times on 11 chances in a match that lasted one hour 48 mintues.

The Canadian outscored Delbonis 38-11 on winners and complemented his service game by claiming nine of 11 net points.

Shapovalov will face Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the second round.

Also, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil went the distance before ousting Italy's Fabio Fognini with a come-from-behind victory.

The 28th-seeded Italian was up two sets before Pospisil found another gear and took the match 2-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in three hours 17 minutes.

Next up for the Canadian is Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

In evening action, 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was set to face Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in a women's first-round match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.