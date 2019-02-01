Canada's Denis Shapovalov wins opener against Slovakia at Davis Cup
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 10:57AM EST
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Denis Shapovalov has given Canada an early edge at a Davis Cup tie against Slovakia.
The top Canadian singles player in the tie beat Filip Horansky 6-4, 7-5 in the opening match of the best-of-five, clay-court series on Friday.
It was the first career meeting between the 25th-ranked Shapovalov, a 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., and the 219th-ranked Horansky.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, an 18-year-old from Montreal, was slated to face Martin Klizan in the second singles match on Friday. Auger-Aliassime is ranked 106th, while Klizan is No. 38
A doubles match and reverse singles matches are scheduled for Saturday.
The winning team will advance to the Davis Cup finals this November in Madrid.