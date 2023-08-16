Canada's Denis Shapovalov withdraws from US Open due to knee injury
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Denis Shapovalov is pulling out of the U.S. Open.
The tennis star from Richmond Hill, Ont., made the announcement on social media Wednesday.
Shapovalov stated that he had done everything he could to be healthy for the Grand Slam event, but needs more time to recover from a knee injury.
The 24-year-old had withdrawn from the recent National Bank Open in Toronto because of the same injury.
Shapovalov, currently ranked 22nd in the world, last competed at Wimbledon, where he fell to Roman Safiullin in four sets on July 3.
Whether Shapovalov will be able to return to action for the Davis Cup in Bologna, Italy — where Canada is the defending champion and opens play Sept. 12-17 — is unknown.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.