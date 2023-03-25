Canada's Eliot Grondin strikes World Cup gold in snowboard cross
Eliot Grondin of Sainte-Marie Que., celebrates his victory in the men’s finals, at the FIS snowboard cross world cup event at Mont-Sainte-Anne resort, in Beaupre, Que., Saturday, March 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Canada's Eliot Grondin struck World Cup gold on home snow in the men's snowboard cross event on Saturday.
The Sainte-Marie, Que., native beat out Austria's Jacob Dusek (56.04) at the line by 0.06 seconds to claim victory at the Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Que.
Spain's Lucas Eguibar (56.56) grabbed bronze.
It was the third career World Cup victory for the 21-year-old Grondin, and eighth total medal on the World Cup stage.
Grondin is the reigning Olympic silver medallist in the event.
The World Cup season finale is set for Sunday.