

The Canadian Press





Canada's Eliot Grondin struck World Cup gold on home snow in the men's snowboard cross event on Saturday.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native beat out Austria's Jacob Dusek (56.04) at the line by 0.06 seconds to claim victory at the Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Que.

Spain's Lucas Eguibar (56.56) grabbed bronze.

It was the third career World Cup victory for the 21-year-old Grondin, and eighth total medal on the World Cup stage.

Grondin is the reigning Olympic silver medallist in the event.

The World Cup season finale is set for Sunday.