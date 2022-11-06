Canada's Ellie Black wins silver in balance beam at gymnastics worlds
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black, from Halifax, competes in the balance beam final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 6, 2022 2:44PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 6, 2022 2:45PM EST
Canada's Ellie Black won a silver medal in the balance beam competition on Sunday at the world gymnastics championships.
Black, from Halifax, finished with 13.566 points.
Japan's Hazuki Watanabe won gold (13.600) and teammate Shoko Miyata took bronze (13.533).
Black won team bronze earlier in the week.