

The Associated Press





LONDON (AP) - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier doubles win Sunday to help Team World to victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup.

Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Montreal, beat the 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (3) with the help of 13 aces and a 39-11 advantage in total winners.

That followed the three-day event's last doubles contest, in which Auger-Aliassime and American Jack Sock came back to beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

“It was a bit weird in the first game (against Djokovic), but then after, I felt very good, very loose,” said Auger-Aliassime, whose best run at a major tournament came at the U.S. Open last year, when he reached the semifinals.

“Getting that (doubles) win got me really confident going into the singles.”

Victories were worth three points apiece Sunday with the first team to 13 winning.

Frances Tiafoe later staving off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 clinched the victory for World over Roger Federer's Europe for the first time.

Team Europe came into the week at the O2 Arena having won all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, which was founded by Federer's management company.

This one served as a celebration of the 41-year-old Swiss star's career.

His final match before retirement came Friday night, when he and Rafael Nadal lost in doubles to Tiafoe and Sock.

Djokovic won matches in both singles and doubles Saturday in his first action since claiming the title at Wimbledon in July.

He helped Team Europe head into Sunday with an 8-4 lead.

Tiafoe, a 24-year-old American, performed with the same crunch-time success and wide-smiling showmanship he displayed en route to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open this month.