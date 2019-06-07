

The Canadian Press





PARIS - Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski has lost in the French Open mixed doubles finals for the second year in a row.

In a rematch of last year's final, the Ottawa native and Mate Pavic of Croatia lost 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Latisha Chan of Taiwan and Ivan Dodig of Croatia on Friday.

Dabrowski and Pavic, the No. 2 seeds, fell short in their bid for a second Grand Slam title together.