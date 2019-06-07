Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski falls in French Open mixed doubles final
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Croatia's Mate Pavic celebrate scoring against Taiwan's Chan Latisha and Croatia's Ivan Dodig during the mixed doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 9:25AM EDT
PARIS - Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski has lost in the French Open mixed doubles finals for the second year in a row.
In a rematch of last year's final, the Ottawa native and Mate Pavic of Croatia lost 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Latisha Chan of Taiwan and Ivan Dodig of Croatia on Friday.
Dabrowski and Pavic, the No. 2 seeds, fell short in their bid for a second Grand Slam title together.