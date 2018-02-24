

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada's Justin Kripps finished sixth in four-man bobsled on the final day of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The pilot from Summerland, B.C., clocked a combined four-run time of three minutes 16.69 seconds at the Olympic Sliding Centre.

Kripps, Jesse Lumsden of Burlington, Ont., Alex Kopacz of London, Ont., and Ottawa's Seyi Smith were fifth following Saturday's first run, and moved up one spot in the second heat. But the Canadian quartet fell back two spots in Sunday's final two trips down the track as Swiss and Latvian sleds pulled ahead of them.

"We had the fastest starts again, that's four heats in a row with No. 1 starts, and by a decent margin as well," said Kripps, who tied with Germany's Francesco Friedrich for gold in two-man bobsled. "Really proud of the crew. They did their job extremely well. I thought I drove well, just little mistakes. For whatever reason we couldn't find the speed down the track.

"It probably comes down to some mistakes that I'm not feeling with the transition from two-man to four-man. My sleds are very different."

Germany's Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis won gold in 3:15.85.

Korea's Won Yunjong and Germany's Nico Walther tied for silver in 3:16.38.

"Of course we're disappointed, but at the same time proud of the way we executed. That's sports sometimes," said Kripps. "It worked in our favour in two-man. We tied for gold, and that was incredible. We wanted to come out and get another medal for the four-man boys, but we just didn't have it."

Hamilton's Nick Poloniato, Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., London's Josh Kirkpatrick and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask., were 12th in 3:17.81.

Chris Spring of Priddis, Alta., Calgary's Lascelles Brown, and the Edmonton duo of Bryan Barnett and Neville Wright wound up 16th in 3:17.96.

Kripps and Kopacz raced to a dramatic gold-medal tie with Friedrich and Margis in two-man bobsled on Monday.

Canada failed to reach the men's Olympic bobsled podium in Sochi, Russia, four years ago.

Lyndon Rush won bronze in four-man at the 2010 Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., for the country's first men's four-man medal since 1964 in Innsbruck, Austria.