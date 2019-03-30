

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- After an unbeaten run at the national playdowns, Canada's Kevin Koe picked up where he left off Saturday in his opener at the world men's curling championship.

Koe made an open hit for the single point and a 6-5 extra-end victory over South Korea's SooHyuk Kim, delighting the home crowd at the Enmax Centre.

“I thought we played solid,” Koe said. “No huge misses out there. We didn't push the issue. We'll have to get better as the week goes but a win is a win.”

Canada third B.J. Neufeld set things up nicely in the extra end with a pair of quality shots.

His brilliant double peel was followed by a throw that cleared things out and also tapped the lone South Korean stone off the 12-foot ring.

The Calgary-based team, which includes second Colton Flasch and lead Ben Hebert, was scheduled to play Russia's Sergey Glukhov on Saturday night. Glukhov dropped an 8-2 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in his opener.

In other Draw 1 games, Japan's Yuta Matsumura topped Italy's Joel Retornaz 6-4 and Jaap Van Dorp of the Netherlands scored two in the 10th end for a 6-5 win over American John Shuster.

Kim, the world No. 49, had little to lose against the top team in the men's world rankings.

The 33-year-old skip wasn't afraid to be aggressive. He delivered a nice angle-raise runback to sit shot stone in the first end before drawing for one.

Koe, 11 years his senior, was also in form. He drew for three points in the second end and nailed a hit and roll in the fifth that led to a single and 4-2 lead heading into the break.

“It was a bit of a grind, but we were always in control,” Koe said. “We weren't really in trouble. A little bit of a defensive game but I thought we played solid.”

The Canadians regained hammer in the sixth by forcing South Korea to a single and used it to blank the next two ends.

In the ninth, with Canada sitting one in a crowded house, both skips were off on their final draw attempts. Kim was light and Koe was wide as Canada took a single.

Needing a deuce to force an extra end, Kim caught a break when Koe missed a double takeout on his final throw. Kim coolly drew to the eight-foot ring for the pair.

“We were totally in control that game but it was still a little nerve-racking because they never go away,” Koe said.

Koe struggled when he was forced to draw wide. But he could rely on his hits and finished with a shooting percentage of 84 per cent.

Canada threw 86 per cent overall. Kim finished at 82 per cent while his team came in at 78 per cent.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said Canada coach John Dunn. “There's not going to be an easy game at this championship for us.

“Everybody wants to beat Canada. So be patient, be disciplined. I think we just showed that we did that.”

St. John's, N.L., skip Brad Gushue won silver for Canada at last year's world championship in Las Vegas.

Koe, a two-time world champion, last represented the country at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where he finished fourth.

The top six teams at the end of round-robin play will qualify for the playoffs starting April 6. Medal games are set for April 7.

Notes: Kim earned a spot in the field with a 7-3 win over England in the inaugural world qualification event last January in New Zealand. ... With their home rink booked, the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes moved across town to the Nicholas Sheran Arena for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday night.