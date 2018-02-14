

The Canadian Press





GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada's Kevin Koe opened the Olympic men's curling competition Tuesday with two straight wins.

The Calgary skip earned a 5-3 victory over Italy's Joel Retornaz in the first draw before capturing a 6-4 decision over Great Britain's Kyle Smith in the second.

Despite the solid start, neither of Koe's wins were dominant.

Canada needed two in the eighth end to take 4-2 lead over Italy, which pulled to within 4-3 with one in the ninth.

Koe cemented the win with one in the 10th.

Canada opened its match against Great Britain impressively, storming out to a 5-1 lead through three ends.

Smith's rink countered with singles in the fifth and sixth ends before the Canadians scored one in the seventh.

Koe forced Smith to take one -- and relinquish last rock -- in the eighth before clinching the win when Smith's last shot in the final end rolled out of the rings, giving Canada one for the 6-4 decision.

Canada plays Norway on Thursday.