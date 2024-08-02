

The Canadian Press





PARIS -- Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse has won a bronze medal in women's 200-metre backstroke at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 28-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., is the first Canadian swimmer to win an Olympic medal in three consecutive Games.

Masse was a bronze medallist in the 100-metre backstroke in Rio in 2016 and a double silver medallist three years ago in Tokyo where she was second in both the 100 and 200 backstroke.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown defended her Olympic gold medal in an Olympic-record time of two minutes, 3:73 seconds.

Regan Smith of the United States took silver in 2:04.26 ahead of Masse in 2:05.57.

Masse produced Canada's fifth Olympic swim medal in Paris.

Summer McIntosh has won two gold medals and a silver medal, and Ilya Kharun earned a bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.