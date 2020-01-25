

The Canadian Press





IDRE FJALL, Sweden - Calgary's Brady Leman won silver in men's ski cross at a World Cup event in Sweden on Saturday with Britt Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., taking bronze on the women's side.

Canada has been on the podium at every World Cup stop this season.

Leman had to race through tough heats including against teammate Kevin Drury of Toronto to make the big final. He almost squeaked out a win but was overtaken at the last second by Switzerland's Ryan Regez. France's Francois Place was third.

“I'm stoked to be on the podium but it's a little bittersweet getting passed at the finish line,” said Leman. “It was a battle out there, super fast, really cool race, big jumps, crazy drafts, lots of passing, lots of jostling, clean race.”

Switzerland's Fanny Smith won the women's big final and Sweden's Sandra Naeslund was second.

Phelan, who came second at Idre Fjall last year, was happy with her race.

“I love this track here and I knew there were going to be a lot of tactics that came into play. Happy with the day but wanting a little more.” she said.

Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., finished just behind Phelan in fourth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.