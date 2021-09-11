Canada's Leylah Fernandez loses US Open final to British qualifier Emma Raducanu
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Emma Raducanu, of Britain, during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 11, 2021 6:11PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 11, 2021 6:16PM EDT
NEW YORK - A remarkable run to the US Open final is ending in disappointment for Canada's Leylah Fernandez.
She dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision to British qualifier Emma Raducanu in today's women's singles final at Flushing Meadows.
It was the first Grand Slam final appearance for both players.
