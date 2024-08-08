

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Leylah Fernandez is out of the singles draw at the National Bank Open.

The Canadian tennis star was upset 6-4, 6-2 by American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger in second-round action Thursday.

Fernandez -- the tournament's No. 15 seed from Laval, Que. -- was the last Canadian player remaining at the country's signature event, including the men's bracket in Montreal.

Marina Stakusic, a 19-year-old wild card from Mississauga, Ont., was also eliminated after getting thumped 6-0, 6-2 by Taylor Townsend of the U.S. earlier in the day.

No. 1 seed Coco Gauff, meanwhile, cruised past China's Yafan Wang 6-4, 6-2.

The 20-year-old American, who won last year's U.S. Open and was coming off a third-round showing on clay at the Paris Olympics following the grass season, played her first hard-court match of 2024 on Thursday.

"It's not easy transitioning from all these different surfaces in such a short amount of time," Gauff said. "Happy to get pushed through."

No. 6 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia beat Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 6-2 and No. 10 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia defeated Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, who bounced Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu in the opening round, by a count of 6-2, 6-2.

Other seeds to advance at the US$3.2-million women's showcase were No. 11 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine and No. 14 Diana Shnaider of Russia.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was slated to face China's Yue Yuan in the night session.

Ranked No. 25 on the WTA Tour, Fernandez found herself down 5-4 to Krueger in the first set on home soil, but was unable to finish the job up 40-0 with five break-point opportunities on an overcast day at Sobeys Stadium.

The 82nd-ranked American picked up a break in the first game of the second set and led 3-1 before holding to go up 4-2 thanks to some terrific serving.

Krueger, 20, then took a 5-2 edge on Fernandez, who didn't register a break for the first time since last year's NBO defeat in the third round in Montreal, before finishing things off on a third match point to secure an impressive victory.

Krueger won 71.7 per cent of her first-serve points compared to 59.5 per cent for Fernandez. Second-serve opportunities were also 61.1 per cent to 55.6 per cent in the American's favour.

The pair's only head-to-head meeting before Thursday was in June on grass at the Rothesay International when the Canadian picked up an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Stakusic, meanwhile, advanced to the second after coming back to beat Russia's Erika Andreeva in three sets less than 24 hours earlier on the York University campus.

She showed some life in the second set by winning two games and getting back on serve against Townsend, but the world No. 160 couldn't keep the momentum going against the 71st-ranked American.

Townsend earned a spot in the women's bracket as an injury replacement before first-round opponent and No. 16 seed Dayana Yastremska retired from their Tuesday match.

Fernandez, who made the 2021 U.S. Open singles final, and younger sister Bianca were also scheduled to play doubles against Krueger and American partner Catherine Harrison later Thursday.

The Canadian team of Edmonton's Mia Kupres and Ariana Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., advanced to the quarterfinals in doubles after Czechia's Marie Bouzkova was forced to withdraw from their match alongside Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina because of an ankle injury.

The NBO men's singles competition at IGA Stadium in Montreal saw its remaining Canadians ousted Wednesday when Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil were all eliminated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.