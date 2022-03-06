Canada's Leylah Fernandez wins Monterrey Open
FILE - Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, celebrates winning a game over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, of Russia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 6, 2022 8:58PM EST
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez has defended her title at the Monterrey Open.
The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., defeated Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) Sunday to win the tournament in Mexico for the second consecutive year.
It's the second WTA title of Fernandez's career.
More coming.