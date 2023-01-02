Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt, left, celebrates with teammates Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes during the the venue ceremony after winning a bronze in the ski jumping mixed team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matthias Schrader
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 2, 2023 9:25AM EST
Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia.
Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively.
Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria.
Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women.
Louttit and Strate helped Canada earn its first Olympic medal in ski jumping in Beijing in February.
The two women and Calgary's Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes and Matthew Soukup took bronze in the mixed team event.