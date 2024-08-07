

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





Marina Stakusic has advanced to the second round of the National Bank Open.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., came back to defeat Russia's Erika Andreeva 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Canadian's first main-draw appearance at her country's national tournament.

Next up for Stakusic, who entered the week ranked 160th in the world, is Taylor Townsend. The 71st-ranked American lost in qualifying, but earned a spot in the women's bracket as an injury replacement before first-round opponent and No. 16 seed Dayana Yastremska retired in the second set with Townsend up 6-3, 3-1 on Tuesday.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino lost her first-round match 6-3, 6-4 to Poland's Magda Linette.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was scheduled to play on Centre Court later Wednesday. The 21-year-old is the tournament's No. 15 seed after the event saw a boatload of withdrawals last week, including world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

In other notable early action at the US$3.2-million event, former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan topped No. 9 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-3, 6-1.

Defending champion Jessica Pegula of the U.S. is also set to play under the lights after getting a bye to the second round.

Bianca Andreescu, who also hails from Mississauga and became the first Canadian to win the event in 55 years back in 2019, was eliminated Tuesday night after losing her first-round match 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

Stakusic, who grew up attending the Toronto leg of the event, envisioned herself on this stage as a kid.

"It was really nice to see everybody cheering," she said. "It was amazing just to have the support."

The men's event is being played in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.