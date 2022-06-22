

The Canadian Press





BUDAPEST, Hungary - Kylie Masse and Summer McIntosh won gold and Joshua Liendo added bronze on a record-breaking day for Canada at the world aquatics championships on Wednesday.

Masse, a native of LaSalle, Ont., finished first in the women's 50-metre backstroke in 27.31 seconds. It was her seventh career long-course world championship medal, moving her ahead of Penny Oleksiak for the most by a Canadian.

McIntosh, a 15-year-old from Toronto, took gold in the women's 200 butterfly in 2:05.20 to trim over half a second from the world junior record she set in the semifinals a day earlier.

Her time also set a new national record and was the fastest time in the event this year.

Liendo, from Markham, Ont., finished third in the men's 100 freestyle in 47.71 seconds. Romania's David Popovici won gold (47.58) and Maxime Grousset of France (47.64) took the silver.

It was the second medal of the competition for both Masse and McIntosh.

Masse, who won silver in the 100 backstroke on Monday, finished ahead of American Katharine Berkoff (27.39) and Analia Pigree of France (27.40). Ingrid Wilm of Calgary was fourth in 27.43.

McIntosh, who took silver in the 400 freestyle on Saturday, was followed by American Hali Flickinger (2:06.08) and Yufei Zhang of China (2:06.32).

Also Wednesday, Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez, both from Toronto, advanced to Thursday's final in the women's 100 freestyle.

Oleksiak finished second (53.18) in the first semifinal heat behind Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem (53.02). Sanchez was third (53.61) in the other heat behind Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan (52.85) and American Torri Huske (53.04).

Competition continues through July 3.

McIntosh has enjoyed a breakout year since her emergence at Canada's Olympic swim trials last June.

She had two fourth-place finishes at the Tokyo Games and won a gold and two silver medals at the short-course championships last December in Abu Dhabi.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.