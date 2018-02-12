

The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada's Mikael Kingsbury captured his first Olympic title Monday, winning gold in the men's moguls at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 86.63 in the third and final run to take top spot at Phoenix Park.

Australia's Matt Graham took silver with 82.57 while Daichi Hara captured bronze with 82.19. Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., finished just off the podium in fourth with 77.02.

Kingsbury, the World Cup leader and Sochi Games silver medallist, saved his best for last, using an off-axis 720 and a perfect landing to win gold.

Canada has now won gold in men's moguls for three straight Olympics after now-retired Alexandre Bilodeau took top spot in both Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

Kingsbury was the top qualifier Friday after scoring 86.07. He has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh.

Gagnon used a 1080 tall landing on his final run, but was edged out after a nice run by Hara.

The 26-year-old Canadian was 11th overall following the first round of qualifying and scored 75.88 on his second qualifying to advance into the finals.

Quebec City's Philippe Marquis wiped out on his first final run and didn't finish. The 28-year-old was in his first competitive competition since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament and was eighth after the first round of qualifying.

Coming off his first jump in the opening round of the finals, he appeared to re-injure his right knee and wiped out.

Marquis has 12 career World Cup podiums and won bronze at the test event in Pyeongchang.