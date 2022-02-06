Canada's Morris and Homan fall in extra end to Italy, will not make curling playoffs
FILE - Canada's Rachel Homan and John Morris, talk, during the mixed doubles curling match against Australia, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 6, 2022 10:10PM EST
BEIJING -- Canada's mixed doubles curling team is making an early exit at the Beijing Olympics.
John Morris and Rachel Homan will not qualify for the playoffs after dropping an 8-7 decision to Italy's Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini at the Ice Cube.
Homan was a little heavy with her final draw to the button in the extra end. A measure was needed to confirm the Italy point.
Canada finished with a round-robin record of 5-4.
Italy will join Sweden, Great Britain and Norway in the evening semifinals. Medal games are scheduled for Tuesday.
Morris won gold with Kaitlyn Lawes at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the discipline's Olympic debut.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.