Canada's Nick Taylor sets course record at Canadian Open
Canadian Nick Taylor tees off on the 12th hole during the third round of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Saturday, June 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
John Chidley-Hill , The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 10, 2023 3:11PM EDT
Canada's Nick Taylor has set a new course record at the RBC Canadian Open.
Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., fired a 9-under 63 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club on Saturday.
He surpassed the record of 8 under that England's Tyrrell Hatton matched in Friday's second round.
Oakdale actually has 27 holes on its property and is using a composite course for the PGA Tour event.
The impressive showing rocketed Taylor up the leaderboard to hold the top spot by two strokes.
China's Carl Yuan was the second-round leader at 9-under overall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.