

The Canadian Press





Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won Winter X Games gold in women's freestyle big air Friday.

Oldham became the first woman to land a triple cork, which she did on her third of five runs to score a perfect 50.

Her best two runs scored a combined 91 points in the eight-athlete final on Buttermilk Mountain.

Tess Ledeux of France was second with 90 points, while Kirsty Muir of Scotland was third with 85.

The 21-year-old Oldham took silver last year in Aspen and placed fourth at the Olympic Games in Beijing.

Olympic champion Eileen Gu of China did not compete in the event Friday.