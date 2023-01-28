Canada's Oldham makes freestyle history winning X Games gold
Megan Oldham, of Canada, executes a trick in the Big Air World Cup freestyle skiing finals in Copper Mountain, Colo., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey)
The Canadian Press
Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won Winter X Games gold in women's freestyle big air Friday.
Oldham became the first woman to land a triple cork, which she did on her third of five runs to score a perfect 50.
Her best two runs scored a combined 91 points in the eight-athlete final on Buttermilk Mountain.
Tess Ledeux of France was second with 90 points, while Kirsty Muir of Scotland was third with 85.
The 21-year-old Oldham took silver last year in Aspen and placed fourth at the Olympic Games in Beijing.
Olympic champion Eileen Gu of China did not compete in the event Friday.