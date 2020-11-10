

The Canadian Press





SOFIA, Bulgaria - Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil advanced to the third round of the Sofia Open ATP 250 indoor hardcourt tournament on Tuesday, while fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov was defeated in his debut as a tournament top seed.

Pospisil advanced with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over fourth-seed Jan-Lennard Struff. Pospisil saved the only break point he faced and broke Struff twice in 10 chances to improve to 2-1 against the German.

Pospisil, ranked 74th in the world, was accurate on just 50 per cent of his first serves, but claimed 90 per cent of available points when they landed. He also won 52 per cent of second-chance points.

Struff was good on 63 per cent of his first serves and won 70 per cent of first-serve points. He won 50 per cent of second serve points. Both players had five aces.

The 30-year-old Pospisil next faces either sixth-seed John Millman of Australia or French qualifier Gilles Simon.

After receiving a first-round bye as top seed, Shapovalov ended his season on a down note after being upset 6-2, 6-4 by Romania's Radu Albot.