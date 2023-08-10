

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Milos Raonic's unexpected run to the third round at the National Bank Open ended Thursday when he dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to American Mackenzie McDonald at Sobeys Stadium.

The veteran Canadian, who returned to the ATP Tour in June after an injury absence of nearly two years, showed flashes of his previous form this week but struggled in the afternoon match against his 59th-ranked opponent.

Raonic's serve didn't have its usual zip and he made 32 unforced errors to just 12 for the American. The former world No. 3 was the last Canadian remaining in the singles draw.

Raonic upset ninth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in the first round and beat Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round.

The 32-year-old from nearby Thornhill, Ont., never really seemed to settle in despite the encouragement from the partisan crowd on centre court.

McDonald broke Raonic in his opening service game in both sets and was more consistent overall.

He kept Raonic guessing at times, working in the occasional serve and volley while relying on his effective ground strokes and ball placement.

Raonic forced a three-deuce game late in the second set but McDonald held serve and would close out the win in 68 minutes.

Play on all courts was suspended for just over an hour in the early afternoon due to thunderstorms.

McDonald will play in his first career Masters 1000 quarterfinal against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who pulled out a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4) upset win over third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway.

Later Thursday, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was scheduled to play 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia was to face 16th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

In doubles play, wild-card entries Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Nicolas Mahut of France were to meet the sixth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Play continues through Sunday at the US$7.62-million tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.