

The Canadian Press





PARIS - Canada's Rebecca Marino fell just short in a second-round qualifying match on Thursday.

The Vancouver native lost 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to No. 22 qualifying seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Rybakina now needs one more win to advance to the main women's singles draw.

The 28-year-old Marino won three more points than Rybakina during the match, but converted on just three of 10 break-point opportunities. Rybakina, ranked 135th in the world, was 3-for-4 in the same category.

The 28-year-old Marino climbed to No. 147 in the world rankings after winning the ITF Kurume title in Japan last weekend..

A former top-40 player, Marino returned to full-time play last season after taking a five-year break from the sport.

The draw for the second Grand Slam of the season will be held later Thursday.