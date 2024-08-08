Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Games
Canada's Skylar Park removes her helmet after losing to South Korea's Yujin Kim in the women's 57kg quarter-final at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, August 8, 2024 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 8, 2024 2:52PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2024 3:01PM EDT
PARIS -- Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
The 25-year-old from Winnipeg defeated Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun 2-0 in the women's 57-kilogram division.
Park lost her quarterfinal to Kim Yujin of South Korea.
Kim reaching the final gave Park another chance at a medal via repechage.
The Canadian defeated Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgan 2-0 in the repechage to advance.
Park beat Dominika Hronova of Czechia 2-0 in her opening match of the day at the Grand Palais.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.