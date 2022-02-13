Canada's Steven Dubois wins bronze in men's 500m short-track event
Steven Dubois of Canada, reacts after his third place finish in the men's 500-meters final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
BEIJING - Canada's Steven Dubois has won a bronze medal in the men's 500-metre short-track speedskating final at the Beijing Olympics.
Dubois finished third behind Shaoang Liu of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of Russia.
More to come.