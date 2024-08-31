Canada's Tess Routliffe earns Paralympic swim silver in Paris
Tess Routliffe trains in the competition pool at Arena La Defense prior to the opening of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France on August 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, Michael P. Hall, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 31, 2024 3:00PM EDT
Canadian swimmer Tess Routliffe has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.
The 25-year-old from Caledon, Ont., was second in the women's 200-metre individual medley for the second medal of her career.
Routliffe, who was born with shortened limbs, was a silver medallist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
She wasn't able to compete in Tokyo three years ago because of a broken back. A bar bell fell on her back during a weight-training session.
Routliffe produced Canada's second swimming medal of the night.
Nicholas Bennett of Parksville, B.C., was a silver medallist in the men's 200-metre freestyle.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2024.