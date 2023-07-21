

The Canadian Press





FUKUOKA, Japan - Montreal diver Pamela Ware won the bronze medal in the three-metre springboard at the FINA World Aquatics Championships on Friday.

Ware, 30, finished with 332.00 points after five dives, a little more than nine points behind silver medallist Chang Yani (341.50) of China.

Chen Yiwen, also from China, won gold with a cumulative score of 359.50 points.

It was Ware's fourth career podium finish at the FINA world championships and her first since winning silver in the same discipline in 2015.

At this year's competition, Ware had already posted a fourth-place finish in the one-metre springboard and fifth-place showing in the three-metre synchronized springboard, with her partner Mia Vallee.

Ware's performance in Friday's three-metre springboard ensures Canada will have a representative in the discipline at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.