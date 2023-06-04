

The Canadian Press





Canadian beach volleyball duo Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes won bronze on Sunday at the Ostrava Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 tournament.

The Torontonians defeated Switzerland's Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli 2-0 (21-16, 21-14) in the third-place contest in the Czech Republic.

"I think with this game we went in with the mentality of leaving it all out on the court," said Humana-Paredes. "It’s been a long week, so we wanted to put everything we could into it, and I think we did. We came out with the result we wanted (from this match)."

Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes narrowly missed qualifying for the final in a tiebreak loss to Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil of the United States (19-21, 23-21, 15-13).

Canada worked from the qualifying round to win their pool advance to the playoffs.

"We keep working," said Wilkerson. "This is amazing, to come from the qualifier to a medal, but there’s still a couple spots at the top that we want to reach (on the podium), so there’s a lot of work to be done."

Cannon and Sponcil were later defeated by Brazil’s Ana Patrícia/ and Duda 21-17, 14-21, 12-15 in the women’s gold-medal match.

This was Canada’s only entry in the tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2023.