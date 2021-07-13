Canada sending 371 athletes to 2020 Olympics in Tokyo; largest team since 1984
Gymnasts, front row left to right, Ellie Black, Rose Woo, Ava Stewart and, back row left to right, Shallon Olsen, Rene Cournoyer and Brooklyn Moors pose after receiving their official Olympic jackets during an event presenting the Canadian Olympic Artistic Gymnastics team for the Tokyo 2020 games in Montreal, Thursday, June 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 11:07AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 13, 2021 11:07AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada is sending is largest team to a Summer Olympics in 37 years.
The Canadian Olympic Committee has announced the 371 athletes who will compete in Tokyo starting July 23.
There were 225 women and 146 men named to the team.
Canada's contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
The athletes will be accompanied by 131 coaches.
Tokyo's Games scheduled for last summer were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.