Canada takes silver in 2-0 loss to USA at world juniors
Canada goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on United States' John Farinacci (25) as Kaiden Guhle (21) defends during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021 8:52PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 5, 2021 11:59PM EST
EDMONTON - The United States topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to win the world junior hockey championship.
The Canadians were undefeated at the 2021 tournament and aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners, but had to settle for silver after running into a strong American team.
The U.S., which finished sixth in 2020, won six straight games to capture its fifth under-20 title following a round-robin loss to Russia on opening day.
The Americans are now 4-1 all-time against Canada when going head-to-head for gold at the tournament.
Earlier, Finland beat Russia 4-1 to claim bronze.
More to come...
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.