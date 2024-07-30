

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press





PARIS -- Charity Williams wants a complete set of Olympic medals.

She came a step closer Tuesday when Canada's women's rugby sevens team captured silver in Paris after losing 19-12 to New Zealand in the championship game.

Williams is the lone Canadian player who was also with the national squad that won bronze in Rio back in 2016, when the discipline made its Olympic debut.

The hardware in Paris feels different, she said.

"When we got bronze, I was 19, I was just a rookie. I was barely involved in that win. I just got to take home something really shiny," Williams said with a grin, her gleaming silver draped around her neck.

The 27-year-old from Toronto had a team-high five tries across the Olympic tournament.

"This time I just feel like I was so part of this team and we all kind of just pulled it together when we needed it most," she said. "And it's just an honour. Really."

Canada finished second in their pool behind top-ranked New Zealand, who went undefeated across the tournament and defended the gold medal they won at the Tokyo Games.

On Monday, the Canadians beat host France 19-14 in the quarterfinals in front of a raucous hometown crowd. Then they upset the favoured Australians 21-12 in the semifinals earlier Tuesday.

It was a day of disappointment for the Aussies, who went on to lose the bronze medal to the United States when the Americans scored a last-second try and booted a successful conversion for a 14-12 victory.

Risi Pouri-Lane opened the scoring for New Zealand Tuesday night with a try and a successful conversion.

Canada replied before the end of the half, with Chloe Daniels of Sutton, Ont., chalking up a try and a conversion of her own. Alysha Corrigan, who hails from Charlottetown, P.E.I., then stole the ball and found a gap to run it in for a touch that put the Canadians up 12-7 at the break.

New Zealand responded in the second half with tries from Michaela Blyde and Stacey Waaka and a conversion from Tyla King.

The defending Olympic champions smothered the Canadians in the second half, refusing to allow them to create anything offensively.

"I think in the end, we played our hearts out. We tried our absolute best. Things happen," said Williams. "The game of sevens is uncontrollable. You gotta love it. You gotta hate it.

"Crazy things happen. No one expected us to be on the podium. But here we are. So at the end of the day, we just play the ball, play the drop. And New Zealand came out on top and they deserve to win. And we also deserve (silver.)"

Getting back to the podium hasn't been easy for Canada.

The team finished ninth at the COVID-postponed Tokyo Olympics. Several players then moved on and the remaining athletes had just three years to rebuild.

Canada finished the 2022-2023 world rugby sevens series in 10th place.

"It was a really tough time for us because we didn't believe we were a 10th-place team," said head coach Jack Hanratty.

"I'm very proud of this team. I think we won a silver medal today, which is incredible. But there was no team that walked through to get a gold medal. That was well earned tonight."

The Canadians were also playing without some key figures Tuesday, including Krissy Scurfield of Canmore, Alta., who suffered what she described in a social media post as an "internal laceration" during the team's 33-7 loss to New Zealand in pool play on Sunday.

Canada captain Olivia Apps held Scurfield's jersey as 'O Canada' played at Stade de France before the championship game. The bright-red shirt was then draped across Canada's bench for the game and afterwards, the team called her on video to celebrate their silver medal.

"It's a shame that her Olympic journey ended a bit early, but in the end, she's been with us right there the whole time," said Apps. "She's just so proud of us and puts the team first. We just love her so much and wanted to credit her out there in any little way we could."

At 21 years of age, Scurfield could have another shot at an Olympic medal -- alongside many of her teammates.

Several players have made their debuts with the national team over the past three years and with many still in their early 20s, it's possible the squad with have a wealth of experience as it prepares for what comes next.

"(The future) is very bright and very exciting," Apps said. "When we think of L.A. 2028 and `32, I think that this is just an incredible foundation and a really exciting beginning of a lot of good Canadian rugby to come."

Williams, too, would like to compete in another Olympics.

After all, her collection is not yet complete.

"I do need all three," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.