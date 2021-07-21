

The Canadian Press





TOKYO - The majority of Canada's Olympic team will not be in attendance for the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee released a statement on Thursday saying a small contingent of 30 to 40 Canadian athletes will march into Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Athletes aren't allowed into the village until five days before they compete, so fewer Canadian athletes will physically be in the village.

Many of them will be too close to the start of their competition to file in behind flagbearers Miranda Ayim of the women's basketball team and men's rugby sevens co-captain Nathan Hirayama.

The Canadian squad is made up of 370 athletes - the nation's largest since 1984.

“Due to the Olympic Village arrival rules outlined in the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks, athletes are only arriving in the Village five days before they compete. This means that there are less athletes in the Village and that most of them are on the verge of competing. The focus of Team Canada remains on safety, performance, and adhering to the letter and spirit of the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks,” said Eric Myles, COC chief sport officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.