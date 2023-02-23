

The Canadian Press





Blayre Turnbull led all scorers with two goals as Canada used a four-goal second period to fuel a 5-0 win over the U.S. to claim the Rivalry Series.

Ella Shelton, Marie-Philip Poulin and Victoria Bach added the others for Canada, which won its fourth straight Wednesday to take the series 4-3.

Laura Stacey dished out three assists and Ann-Renée Desbiens earned a 25-save shutout.

“I’m really proud of everyone in the room and any of the girls who have a played a role in any of these games," Turnbull said.

"It’s a hard thing to do, but if any group can do it, I believe it’s us. Getting the win is a great way for us to build momentum and hopefully keep it going as we head to Brampton (for the world championship)."

Nicole Hensley surrendered three goals on eight shots before Maddie Rooney entered the game in her place. Rooney stopped 8-of-10 shots in 29 minutes of relief for the U.S.

The Canadians were coming off a 5-1 victory on Monday in Trois-Rivières, Que.

Canada had dropped the first three contests in November after going 3-1-1 against the Americans in last season’s Rivalry Series, which was cut short by the pandemic.

“I think coming back after losing the first three games says a lot about the character and heart we have in our room," Stacey said. "We knew we were in a tough spot, we knew we weren’t playing our best but we were going to do whatever we could to change that.

"We didn’t focus on the outcome, we showed up, put in the work, focused on the game in front of us and it worked in our favour.”

Shelton opened the scoring at 17:02 into the opening frame when Stacey sent a centring pass to Emily Clark, who was stopped. But Shelton came crashing in and tucked the puck into the net despite a scramble in front.

Poulin kick-started a dominant, yet efficient second period for Canada, which scored four goals on just seven shots.

The captain doubled Canada's lead at 3:41, taking a pass from Jamie Lee Rattray and beating Hensley with a wrist shot.

On the power play, Stacey's shot from the left faceoff circle was tipped in by Turnbull at 10:26.

Thirty-two seconds later, Stacey found Turnbull with a centring pass and Turnbull scored on a one-timer between two American defenders to make it a 4-0 game.

Bach joined in on the action under two minutes later. Jill Saulnier sprang Bach on a breakaway and she beat Rooney with a backhand shot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.