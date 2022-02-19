Canada wins bronze in four-man bobsled at Beijing Olympics
Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, of Canada, celebrate after the 4-man heat 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 19, 2022 11:10PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 19, 2022 11:22PM EST
BEIJING -- Canada has won a bronze medal in the four-man bobsled at the Beijing Olympics.
Pilot Justin Kripps and his crew finished the four-heat race in three minutes 55.09 seconds.
Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Ben Coakwell were 0.79 of a second behind Germany's Johannes Lochner.
Germany also took the gold, with Francesco Friedrich finishing in 3:54.30 seconds.
The Canadian sled was third after the first two heats, about one-third of a second off the lead.
Kripps captured gold in the two-man event at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.
The 35-year-old from Summerland, B.C., settled for a 10th-place showing in the two-man event earlier in the week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2022.