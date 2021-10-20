Canadian athletes must be vaccinated to compete in Beijing Olympics and Paralympics
TORONTO - Canada's Olympic and Paralympic athletes must be vaccinated to compete at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Wednesday, saying the decision was made with support of the boards of directors and athlete commissions.
Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker pointed out that 840 coaches and staff travelled to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this past summer without a positive case.
“We want to do the same for Beijing,” he said in a statement.
The United Stated Olympic Committee announced a similar vaccine mandate recently.
The Olympic open Feb. 4 and the Paralympics on March 4.
