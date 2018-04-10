

The Canadian Press





GOLD COAST, Australia -- Defending champion Damian Warner pulled out of the Commonwealth Games decathlon Tuesday after failing to clear a height in the pole vault.

The Canadian star, who had been leading after seven events, dropped to sixth place after not scoring any pole vault points. He did not start the javelin, the penultimate event of the competition at Carrara Stadium.

"He is OK, obviously very disappointed," said Les Gramantik, Warner's coach. "We didn't come here to watch the event on TV. We are here to compete, that's the only thing that matters. Damian is OK, just keeping to himself."

The 28-year-old from London, Ont., who now makes his home in Calgary, missed three pole vault attempts at 4.50 metres. His personal best is 4.90 metres.

"I wish I could explain exactly what happened," said Gramantik. "It wasn't due to the conditions, perhaps it was a bit of anxiety. We are both keen to figure it out."

Grenada's Lindon Victor had a narrow lead with 7,700 points going into the final event, the 1,500 metres. Pierce LePage of Whitby, Ont., was second at 7,600 and Australian Cedric Dubler third at 7,406.

Dubler said he felt for Warner.

"Damian is an incredible athlete and has supported me for a few years now. When I did the national championships and trials here (in February), he was messaging me 'Good luck' and congratulating me when I did good performances.

"He's so involved and supportive of all the athlete. It's really tough to see him fall back."

Warner had been doing well until the pole vault debacle.

He started Day 2 with the best time in the 110-metre hurdles, clocking 13.89 seconds. He then placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 46.55 metres.

That left Warner with 6,297 points after seven of 10 events, ahead of Victor (6,074) and LePage (6,009).

On Monday, Warner opened with his season-best 10.29 in the 100, threw a personal best 15:11 metres in the shot put, recorded 7.54 metres in the long jump and a season-best 2.04 metres in the high jump. He capped off the day by winning his 400 in 48.12 for a total of 4,509 points.

Warner is coming off a second-place heptathlon showing at the world indoor championships in Birmingham, England, losing to France's Kevin Mayer by just five points despite setting a Canadian indoor record of 6,343 points.

The Canadian has had his share of bad luck. He finished fifth at last year's world track and field championships in London after being laid low by a stomach bug that swept through the Canadian team's hotel.