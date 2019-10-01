

The Canadian Press





TOKYO - Canada's Denis Shapovalov is off to the second round of the Japan Open.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., downed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round on Tuesday.

The 32nd-ranked Shapovalov, 20, saved all five of Kecmanovic's break points and converted on four of his six chances. The Canadian added 16 aces.

The 51st-ranked Kecmanovic also lost to Shapovalov in Winston-Salem, N.C. in August.

Shapovalov has won nine of his past 12 matches after a rocky stretch earlier this year. He'll face the winner of a match between No. 3 seed David Goffin of Belgium and Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the second round.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic stepped up his comeback from injury, and made amends for his doubles exit at the Japan Open, by progressing to the second round of the singles.

The top-ranked Serb - attempting to win a title on his tournament debut for the 10th time - beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-2 and next faces local wild card entry Go Soeda.

Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic had been knocked out of the doubles by fourth-seeded Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares on Monday. That was Djokovic's first competitive match since retiring with a left-shoulder injury during his fourth-round clash with Stan Wawrinka at the U.S. Open.

“My shoulder is good, I didn't feel any pain in today's match,” Djokovic said.

“I thought from beginning to end that I played very well, very consistent, high level, good intensity, and plenty of chances on his serve. I was able to step it up in the second set and finished the match well.

“I saw Soeda's match yesterday. Playing at home is always extra motivation, so I'm sure all the Japanese players feel inspired to play their best tennis, and that's something I'm expecting from him tomorrow.”

Djokovic held four of his nine games to love and did not give any break-point opportunities in the match.

Yet Popyrin had his moments, and it took Djokovic until the ninth game to break. Popyrin led 40-15 before being pegged back to deuce, then saved four break points before succumbing on the fifth.

Japanese wild card Taro Daniel caused the biggest upset of the day by beating second-seeded Borna Coric 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) after a grueling 2 hours, 39 minutes in 30-degree C heat on the Colosseum show court.

Lying in wait for Daniel is Jordan Thompson, after the Australian got the better of Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Daniel's victory means four of the five Japanese in the main draw made it through to the second round, as qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama needed only 54 minutes to dismantle fourth-seeded Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-2. He next meets Radu Albot, who beat Krajinovic 6-3, 7-5.

Soeda and Yoshihito Nishioka complete the home quartet in the last 16.

Reilly Opelka won an all-American duel with seventh-seeded Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 6-4, to set up a second-round match against Frenchman Gilles Simon, who beat Pablo Andujar 6-4, 6-0.

- With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.