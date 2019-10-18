

The Canadian Press





STOCKHOLM - Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the semifinals at the Stockholm Open.

The fourth-seeded Shapovalov crushed German qualifier Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-0, 6-3 in quarterfinal action at the ATP Tour 250 event on Friday.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., finished off Stebe in just under 49 minutes.

The Canadian won 21 of 22 points when he got his first serve in, good for a 95 per-cent clip. Stebe, ranked 213th in the world, was only at 57 per cent (13-of-23) in the same stat.

Shapovalov, ranked 34th in the world, never faced a break point. He has won 12 of his past 17 matches and could move up to as high as 26th in the world if he captures his first career ATP Tour title this week.

Shapovalov will face the winner of a match between Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic and Japan's Yuichi Sugita in the semis.

The other semi pits No. 5 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.