Canadian diver Jennifer Abel wins silver in three-metre individual competition
Canada's Jennifer Abel competes during the women's 3-metre open finals event at the FINA Diving Grand Prix in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, April 6, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 2:10PM EDT
LONDON - Canada's Jennifer Abel closed out the World Series diving season with a silver medal in the women's three-metre individual competition on Sunday.
She finished second with a total score of 353.05 points for her five dives.
Australia's Maddison Keeney (368.30) won gold and Nur Dhabitah Binti Sabri (344.40) of Malaysia took the bronze.
Montreal's Pamela Ware was sixth.
Abel, from Laval, Que., won bronze in the three-metre synchro on Friday with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Saint-Constant, Que.