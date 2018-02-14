

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada's Tristan Walker and Justin Snith finished fifth in the doubles luge competition Wednesday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Walker, of Cochrane, Alta., and Snith, of Calgary, finished with a combined two-run time of one minute 32.369 seconds.

Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt defended their Olympic gold from 2014 with a time of 1:31.697. Austria's Peter Penz and Georg Fischler took silver in 1:31.785, while Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken finished with bronze in 1:31.987.

Walker and Snith were fourth at the 2014 Games in Sochi, a razor-thin 0.05 seconds back of third.

Calgary's Alex Gough, who also just missed out on the podium with a fourth in Russia four years ago, won Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in luge on Tuesday when she grabbed a dramatic bronze in the women's singles race.

Walker and Snith were fourth after their first run, clocking in at 46.134 seconds to sit 0.203 seconds back of third on the 16-curve Olympic Sliding Centre track that measures just over 1,200 metres.

They fell off the pace after finishing sixth at 46.235 seconds in their second run.