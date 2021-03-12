GUADALAJARA, Mexico - Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has reached the finals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., ousted Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-6(2) on Friday to advance in women's singles at the WTA 250-level event.

Bouchard, currently ranked 144th, needed one hour 44 minutes to topple her 134th-ranked opponent.

She will face either No. 2 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic or fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the finals.

Bouchard's lone tournament win at the top level came in 2014.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.