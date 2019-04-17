Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime out of Monte Carlo Masters tennis event
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:12AM EDT
MONACO -- German Alexander Zverev defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets Wednesday in second-round action at the Monte Carlo Masters men's tennis event.
The third-seeded Zverev won the match 6-1, 6-4. The German finished making 75 per cent of his first serves, compared to 52 per cent for Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal.
Zverev also held a 6-2 advantage in service breaks.
In other action, Kei Nishikori bowed out of the tournament after dropping a 7-5, 6-4 decision to Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
The fifth-seeded Japanese player, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year's final, failed to convert any of his 10 break points against Herbert.
The unseeded Herbert will next play ninth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia.
Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced to the third round, beating Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 7-5.