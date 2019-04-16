Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime wins opener at Monte-Carlo Masters
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to John Isner during their semifinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Canada's newest tennis star is being described as a mature and passionate young man - and someone who has what it takes to dominate at the sport's highest level. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lynne Sladky
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:42AM EDT
MONACO - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will get another crack at a top-10 player on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old from Montreal will face world No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters after the Canadian wild card beat Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday.
Ranked 33rd in the world, Auger-Aliassime has risen 75 spots this year. He's coming off a run to the semifinals at the Miami Open and an appearance in the final at the Rio Open.
On Tuesday at the ATP Tour 1000 Masters clay-court tourney, Auger-Aliassime won 88 per cent of his first-serve points. He finally finished off his opponent on his fourth match point of the second set.
Auger-Aliassime already has one win over a top-10 opponent this year, a triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the BNP Paribas Open.