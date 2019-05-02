

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond is retiring from competitive figure skating.

She won a world title last year in Italy and two Olympic medals at the Pyeongchang Games.

The 23-year-old native of Marystown, N.L., won Olympic gold in the team event and bronze in women's singles.

She also won a team silver at the Sochi Games in 2014.

Her women's world title was the first for a Canadian in 45 years.

Osmond announced last summer that she would take the 2018-19 season off to evaluate her future plans.