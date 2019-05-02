Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond announces retirement
OTTAWA -- Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond is retiring from competitive figure skating.
She won a world title last year in Italy and two Olympic medals at the Pyeongchang Games.
The 23-year-old native of Marystown, N.L., won Olympic gold in the team event and bronze in women's singles.
She also won a team silver at the Sochi Games in 2014.
Her women's world title was the first for a Canadian in 45 years.
Osmond announced last summer that she would take the 2018-19 season off to evaluate her future plans.