

The Canadian Press





LONG POND, Pa. - Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens was taken by helicopter for medical treatment following a first-lap accident at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

The driver from Guelph, Ont., was attempting to pass Ryan Hunter-Reay when the two cars slightly touched. That caused Hunter-Reay's car to careen into the wall and Wickens' car was pulled along for the ride.

Wickens launched over Hunter-Reay's car and sailed into the catchfence, where the tub of his IndyCar spun several times before crashing back onto the track.

Medical workers calmly attended to Wickens, who was taken to an ambulance before he was transported to the helicopter. The impact of the wreck tore out a large section of fencing that IndyCar said would take at least one hour to repair.

Curt Cavin, the vice president of communications for IndyCar, said on the TV broadcast that Wickens was “awake and alert” and transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Canadian James Hinchcliffe and Takuma Sato were among the other drivers involved in the wreck.

Hinchcliffe, of Oakville, Ont., seemed to be in pain, grabbing his wrists as he slowly left his car.

The race was red flagged and drivers were allowed out of their cars.

Justin Wilson died from a head injury in 2015 when a piece of debris from a crashed car bounced off the track at Pocono Raceway and hit his helmet.