

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada has fallen one spot to No. 23 in the latest World Rugby men's rankings.

The Canadian men are sandwiched between Portugal and Namibia.

The top five is unchanged with World Cup champion South Africa ahead of New Zealand, England, Wales and Ireland. France moved up one rung to No. 6 in the wake of its Six Nations win over England.

Australia fell one place to No. 7 with Japan, Scotland and Argentina completing the top 10.

The rankings could change this weekend. Wales and Ireland could both replace England as the highest-ranked men's northern hemisphere team.

Wales visits Ireland in Six Nations play, knowing a victory at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in Dublin could see it leapfrog the Irish in the rankings.

England visits Scotland in the Calcutta Cup.

Elsewhere 16th-ranked Spain and No. 22 Portugal could move up the rankings with good performances in the Rugby Europe Championship.

The Canadian women are ranked third in the world, behind leader New Zealand and England.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.