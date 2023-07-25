

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





The Canadian men's soccer team has fired another salvo in its ongoing labour battle with Canada Soccer, accusing the governing body of "attempting to capitalize on the Women's World Cup to force us into an inadequate deal."

The statement, by the Canada Men's National Soccer Team Players Association, was released on social media on the eve of Wednesday's showdown in Perth, Australia, between Canada and Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair said going into the soccer showcase in Australia and New Zealand that the Olympic champion women wanted an interim agreement covering compensation at this World Cup done in advance of the opening kickoff so they could focus on football.

And while that deal has yet to be confirmed, Sinclair has said it is all but done and the women are concentrating on their on-field mission.

The men are not satisfied, however.

"Unfortunately Canada Soccer has reduced its offers from one proposal to the next despite receiving no additional or higher demands from the national team players," the men's statement says.

The men says Canada Soccer wants to keep approximately 70 per cent of combined World Cup prize money "while simultaneously demanding that we agree to reduce our per game compensation dramatically, by as much as 75 per cent.

"Shockingly, to date, the men's national team players have not been paid anything for their participation in the 2022 World Cup eight months ago."

The men say their "highly reasonable proposal" would allow Canada Soccer to retain between $8.9 million and $14.1 million from the combined prize pool of the men's and women's World Cups.

The Canadian men's team earned US$9 million from FIFA as one of the teams exiting after the group stage in Qatar. FIFA says, under its new compensation package at the women's tournament, member associations will receive from US$1.56 million for a team exiting after the group stage to US$4.29 million for the champion.

The men also say they have sent cease-and-desist orders to Canada Soccer sponsors over the "unauthorized use of our names, images and likenesses."

They again pointed a finger at Canada Soccer's controversial deal with Canada Soccer Business.

"It is not hard to read between the lines. The deal and current reality is a gatepost between Canada Soccer's present and future. Even if the players were to agree to play under significantly worsened financial terms and working conditions, we are not the cause and cannot unilaterally solve the issues facing Canada Soccer."

Canada Soccer Business essentially markets Canada Soccer's product, on the field and off, via broadcast and sponsorship agreements. It pays the governing body a set amount each year with the rest helping fund the Canadian Premier League.

CSB was announced in March 2018 as "a new sports enterprise representing commercial assets and inventory for marquee soccer properties in Canada.'' The "representation agreement'' with Canada Soccer was for a 10-year term that could be extended.

Canada Soccer, which does not hold an ownership stake in CSB, is reportedly receiving $3 million to $4 million a year currently under the deal as "the beneficiary of a rights fee guarantee.'' It has said it is attempting to renegotiate the deal.

The men's statement prompted a brief response from Canada Soccer.

"Our women’s national team is in the midst of a World Cup campaign, with a critical game just hours away. While we continue to work towards a resolution with our men’s national team players — as we have for months — we will do so through our respective legal counsel," said a Canada Soccer spokesman.

"We will not be making any further public comments while Canada competes at the Women’s World Cup."

The men say they will make not further statements during the tournament "out of respect for this important moment (for the women's team).

"It is time for all responsible parties to come to the table to resolve this on the basis of sustainability, equity, fairness and transparency. This is our goal. We call on the continued support of Sport Canada and the Canadian Heritage Committee to oversee and ensure that this happens."

The seventh-ranked Canadian women, who formed the Canadian Soccer Players' Association in 2016, have been without a labour deal since the last one expired at the end of 2021. They have struck an agreement in principle with Canada Soccer on compensation for 2022 but say other issues have yet to be resolved.

The 43rd-ranked men, who organized last summer as the Canada Men's National Soccer Team Players Association, are working on their first formal labour agreement.