

The Canadian Press





SYDNEY, Australia -- Phil Scrubb scored 24 points as Canada's men's basketball team completed a two-game sweep of New Zealand with a 103-100 overtime win in pre-FIBA World Cup action on Wednesday.

Canada is now 4-2 in exhibition play heading into its final friendly on Monday against the United States in Sydney. The Canadians open World Cup play Sept. 1 against Australia in China.

It was the second win in as many days for Canada over New Zealand. The Canadians won 122-88 on Tuesday.

Kyle Wiltjer added 18 points and five rebounds on Wednesday, Kevin Pangos had 17 points and nine assists. Oshae Brissett had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Owen Klassen also had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).

Khem Birch of the Orlando Magic currently is the only NBA player with Canada in Australia.

Canada is being coached by Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.